Body of the UP man killed in Saudi Arabia brought back after 40 days

Gonda (UP): After nearly 40 days, the body of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, who was killed in Saudi Arabia, was brought back to India, officials said on Monday. Family members of the 40-year-old victim performed the last rites on late Sunday, they said.



Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of Imarti Bisen of Sadar sub-division worked as a goat herder in Saudi Arabia, Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma said. She said that around 40 days ago, he was allegedly killed by his fellow goat herders using a sharp weapon.

Initially, the employer told his family members that he died after falling, but the family doubted that it was an accident, Sharma said. They sought government intervention to bring the body back home, the officer said.

Due to the efforts of Minister of State for External Affairs and local Member of Parliament Kirtivardhan Singh, the body was finally brought back to India, the district magistrate added. Shakeel's relative Nizamuddin expressed gratitude to the government and the district administration for their assistance.

He said that the minister of state for external affairs intervened in the matter which helped in bringing the body back to India. He also urged the Foreign Minister to initiate talks with the Saudi Arabian administration to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused.