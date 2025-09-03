Body Of Missing Youtuber Sagar Kundu Recovered 10 Days After Duduma Waterfall Tragedy

BHUBANESWAR: The body of YouTuber Sagar Kundu, who went missing at Duduma Waterfalls in Odisha’s Koraput district, was recovered on Wednesday—10 days after he was swept away by the strong currents.

The remains were found about three kilometers downstream near the Machkund Hydro Power Project, police officials confirmed. The body, discovered in a highly mutilated condition and missing its head, has been sent for post-mortem examination. A mobile phone recovered from the site is expected to aid the investigation.

Kundu had gone missing on August 23 while filming a video near the scenic but treacherous waterfalls. He was accompanied by his friend Abhijit Behera from Cuttack, and the two were capturing aerial footage with a drone for Kundu’s YouTube channel when the mishap occurred. Police believe Kundu accidentally slipped while attempting to shoot from a higher vantage point.

Despite round-the-clock search operations by local authorities and rescue teams, his whereabouts remained unknown for over a week, sparking concern among followers and fellow content creators.

The incident has triggered debate over safety measures at tourist attractions and popular shooting locations such as Duduma, known for its steep terrain, slippery rocks, and powerful water currents. Locals and digital creators alike have urged authorities to put stronger safeguards in place to prevent such tragedies.

Officials said a formal inquiry has been launched to ascertain the precise cause of death and circumstances leading to the accident. Meanwhile, they have appealed to visitors and adventure enthusiasts to maintain extreme caution around high-risk zones in natural tourist spots.