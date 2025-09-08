Body of Missing Girl Found in Odisha, Villagers Block Road in Protest

Bhubaneswar: The body of an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday evening was recovered from a nullah in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday, prompting residents to stage a road blockade demanding swift action against those responsible, police said.

The girl had left home to play in Shyamsundarpur under Angul Sadar police limits and did not return, Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain told reporters. Her father lodged a missing persons complaint late on Saturday.

“Based on the complaint, we launched a search. The body was recovered this morning. A forensic team and a dog squad are investigating the scene,” Jain said, adding he would personally supervise the probe.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the cause of death will be determined after the autopsy. Locals alleged the child may have been raped and murdered, though police said all angles were under investigation.

Protesters blocked the Angul–Bantala road for several hours, disrupting traffic, while demanding immediate arrests and justice for the family, a police officer said.`