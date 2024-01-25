Top
Body of Female Medical Student Found at NTR Beach in Kakinada

DC Correspondent
25 Jan 2024 10:43 AM GMT
Swetha, 25, identified as medical student, police launch investigation.
The body of medical student Swetha found at NTR Beach.

Vijayawada: The body of a female medical student identified as Swetha, 25, was washed ashore at NTR beach at Kakinada on Wednesday.

According to Thimmapuram police, the body of a young woman was found at the shore and based on the ID card found with her, she was a medical student. The police booked a case and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.


