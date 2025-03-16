Bodo Accord brought peace and development to Bodoland: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Congress used to laugh at us when his government was signing the Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in the Bodoland Territorial Area .



Addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam’s Kokrajhar Mr Shah said that nearly 82 percent of the Bodo peace deal signed five years ago have already been fulfilled and the rest would be completed in the next two years.

When the Bodo Agreement was signed, Congress mocked it. Today, 82% of its provisions have been fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/AQAp6svTMz



He said, “When we had signed the Bodo peace accord on January 27, 2020, leaders from Congress laughed at me saying that peace isn’t possible in Bodoland. But now, 82 percent of the accord’s clauses have been fulfilled. Now peace and development is the only that is prevailing in Western Assam.”

He asserted. “ I would like to assure that 100 percent clauses of the accord would be implemented in the next two years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once that happens it will lead to lasting peace in the region.”





Asserting that Bodo youths now carry the tricolour in their hands instead of guns and this has been possible due to the signing of the peace accord, Mr Shah also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad.

The union home minister also lauded the students body and said, “This has been possible due to the role of the ABSU, a signatory of the accord, in bringing peace to the region.”





The Bodo peace accord was signed with four factions of the terror outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland, ABSU and United Bodo Peoples’ Organisation (UBPO). The groups which had been seeking a separate Bodoland state for decades, gave up that demand and joined the mainstream by shunning the path of violence.

He said that in the past three years Rs 227 crores have been released to ensure rehabilitation of 4,881 NDFB cadres who gave up arms and returned to the mainstream following the peace accord.





Mr Shah pointed out. “Since the government under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi was formed, nine peace deals have been signed with terror outfits in Assam, and this has resulted in 10,000 youths giving up arms and returning to the mainstream.”

He also announced that the Centre has decided to name a major road in Delhi after social activist and former ABSU president Upendra Nath Brahma, who is fondly called Bodofa (father of Bodos). Mr Shah said that the road would be renamed at an event in the first week of April and a bust of the late leader and a plaque would be placed there.



Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Area Pramod Boro also addressed the huge gathering.