Bodies of Man, His Sister Found, Police Suspect Case of Suicide

Nation
DC Correspondent
1 April 2024 7:38 PM GMT
Locals said Sai Kumar was addicted to alcohol and his relatives were not in touch with him. Police booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances. (Represenational Image)

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man and his sister were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house in Rahmatnagar on Monday, Madhuranagar police said. The victims B. Sai Kumar and Rajshree, 31, were labourers and were staying at the premises for several years.

On Monday, on Kamalamma went to a grocery shop near the house and noticed that the door was open and the victim’s legs were on the pavement. The police was called and they entered the house and recovered the bodies.

Locals said Sai Kumar was addicted to alcohol and his relatives were not in touch with him. Police booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana Crime News Telangana Special News Hyderabad Telangana Crime 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
