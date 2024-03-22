BMW iX xDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.40 Crore

BMW, the German luxury car maker, has introduced the new all-electric BMW iX xDrive50 priced at Rs 1.40 crore in its showrooms pan India.

This BMW's large electric SUV is now the most expensive model among its rivals such as the Mercedes EQE SUV at Rs 1.39 crore, Jaguar I-Pace at Rs 1.26 crore and Audi Q8 e-tron at Rs 1.14 crore-1.27 crore.

The new imported BMW iX xDrive50 will be available at all BMW showrooms.

“The BMW iX is the highest selling electric luxury vehicle in India and significantly drives BMW Group India’s number one position in the luxury electric segment,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

With its best-in-class range, comfort-oriented features and fast charging capabilities, the new BMW iX xDrive50 is ideal for both city driving and long distances, he boasted.

“We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products,” Pawah said.

The BMW iX xDrive50 comes with a 111.5 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors. They have a combined output of 523 HP and 765 Nm of torque, accelerating the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

BMW claims a maximum range of 635 km (WLTP cycle). The iX xDrive50 also supports fast charging.

BMW says the battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in about 35 minutes with a 195kW DC charger; in 97 minutes with a 50kW DC charger; in about 5.5hours with a 22kW AC charger; and in about 11 hours with a 11kW AC charger.

BMW supplies the iX xDrive50 with a complementary BMW Wallbox charger, which can charge up to 22 kW. ‘AC Charging Professional’ facilitates AC charging at a higher rate of up to 22 kW. It is available as an option.

The BMW iX xDrive50 comes equipped with the latest generation of BMW Laserlight. The car is available in an optional BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze finish, while 22-inch alloy wheels come standard.

Inside, the iX features a BMW Curved Glass Display, a hexagonal steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, multi-functional seats with massage function, and Active Seat Ventilation.

Other features include adaptive air suspension, Augmented Reality Video function for navigation, BMW iDrive 8.5 and a Harman Kardon sound system with 18 speakers, including 4 speakers in the head restraints of the second-row seats.