BMW India Posts Record H1 2025 Sales With 10% Growth

PUNE: BMW India, the German luxury car maker, on Thursday said its highest-ever half-yearly car sales in January-June 2025 jumped 10 per cent year-on-year to 7,774 units despite market challenges.

The company sold 7,477 BMW cars and 297 MINI vehicles in the first half of 2025, while BMW Motorrad delivered 2,569 luxury motorcycles during the same period.

It also said that each month in Q2 clocked best-ever sales, helping maintain a positive trajectory for the brand in the highly competitive Indian luxury auto market, dominated by rival Mercedes Benz.

“We are on a fast track, posting +10 per cent growth despite a challenging environment as we continue to unfold new opportunities in the luxury segment,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO at BMW Group India.

He said changing the game with its thrust on electric mobility, BMW was the most preferred Indian luxury EV brand with phenomenal +234 per cent growth.

“Among SUVs as well as sedans, our long wheelbase luxury models are in great demand due to their seamless blend of comfort and performance,” Pawah boasted.

BMW India strengthened its leadership in the luxury EV space by selling a record 1,322 electric vehicles in H1 2025, he said, adding that EVs now contributed 18 per cent of BMW Group India’s total car sales. The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase led the EV charts, followed by the BMW i7, it noted.