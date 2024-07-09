BMW Hit and Run Case: What We Know So Far

Hyderabad: In the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Kaveri Nakhwa, the victim was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat, just before the Bandra-Worli Sea Link after being dragged there by main accused Mihir Shah.

An official told PTI that, Rajesh Shah, Palghar Shiv Sena leader and Mihir Shah's father took an active part in making sure that his son made a gateway and had planned to have the offending car towing away.

According to Police, Mihir Shah, 24, who is presently escaping, was allegedly driving the BMW which fatally knocked down Kaveri, 45, and her husband Pradeep while the couple was on the two-wheeler in the Worli district on Sunday morning. The other passenger in the car was the Rajrishi Bidawat, who had been detained.

On Monday, the CCTV Footage produced in the Mumbai High Court by Mumbai Police showcased the victim Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW for 1.5 km.

The footage also showed Rajrishi Bidawat and Mihir Shah pulling the woman off the bonnet, putting her on the road, and then moving her down once more as they reversed the fancy car.

Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat retrieved the woman who became tangled in the car's tyre just before BWSL after she was dragged from Worli.

Then Rajrishi Bidawat got into the driver's seat and reversed the car, running the victim over. Then they ran away, an official said.

An anonymous official was quoted by PTI saying, "They sped towards Kala Nagar where the vehicle's engine stalled. Mihir Shah then called his father Rajesh Shah from Rajrishi Bidawat's phone and told him about the accident and the car stalling. Rajesh Shah arrived at the spot in a Mercedes, spoke to Mihir Shah, and asked him to escape. Later, Rajesh Shah planned to tow the BMW from there."

Nevertheless, Pradeep and a witness had informed police, that a patrolling team arrived in Kalanagar and took Rajrishi Bidawat into custody, as per the official.

In the meantime, Mumbai police set up eleven teams and enlisted the help of the Crime Branch.

According to the official, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against him.