BMW hit-and-run accused remanded to judicial custody

Mumbai: Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. According to reports, he is a habitual drinker.





Mihir, on July 7, had allegedly crashed his BMW into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of Mumbai. The collision resulted in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries

Mihir, who is the son of a sacked Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was arrested on July 9 after being on the run for over 72 hours. He was initially sent to police custody till July 16.



During the police interrogation following his arrest, Mihir allegedly admitted that he was a habitual drinker.





As his police custody ended on Tuesday, the defence side requested the court to send Mihir to judicial custody. The court accepted the demand and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

“Mihir has not given any information about whom he met, where he went after the crime. He threw away the number plate. There’s no information on why he cut his hair," the police told the court.



The public prosecutor sought an extension of the police custody to find out “who all harboured him (when he went missing after the accident), he hasn't talked about it.”



“The investigation is still on. We need to know who gave him the car and shelter after the accident. For that we need an extension of the police custody,” they said.