BMC Takes Off Red-blue Lights from Mumbai Mayor’s Car

Mumbai: Following the uproar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed red and blue flashing lights from the official vehicle of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. However, Ms Tawde said she had no interest in using a beacon on her vehicle and described the incident as an administrative oversight.

A controversy erupted after opposition parties slammed the Mayor over the red and blue flashing lights installed on her brand-new official vehicle. The opposition alleged that VIP culture has reared its head once again within the BMC ever since the BJP assumed power in the civic body.

“Has the Mayor of Mumbai become bigger than the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister?” asked Kishori Pednekar, the Leader of the Opposition in the BMC.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Mayor saying, “I have sought information regarding this matter. There was no red beacon mounted atop the vehicle; rather, a red light was positioned on the bonnet. The Mayor bears no fault whatsoever in this regard. It remains our standing policy that no one in the state should use a red beacon and the Mayor is fully aware of this rule. Attempts are being made to target her without any valid reason. Targeting someone in this manner is inappropriate,” he remarked.

Ms Tawde said she should not be held responsible for the vehicle provided to her by the BMC administration and she does not give importance to the criticism raised by the opposition. “I have no desire for a car equipped with a red beacon. Furthermore, I have already communicated to the BMC commissioner that the administration should have verified all legal and procedural requirements before assigning an official vehicle to the mayor. I am simply using the car provided to me, under the assumption that the authorities ensured it met all necessary regulations,” she said.

In May 2017, the Central Government had imposed a ban on the use of red beacons on standard government vehicles. This decision was taken with the specific objective of curbing the ‘VIP culture.’ Following that directive, red beacons were removed from the majority of government vehicles. However, with the reappearance of red and blue flashing lights on the Mayor’s new vehicle, the opposition is alleging that the established rules are being violated.

Meanwhile, in the wake of this controversy, the municipal administration has confirmed that the red and blue flashing lights on the Mayor’s official vehicle have been removed. Officials clarified that these lights were removed specifically to ensure compliance with the established regulation.

Furthermore, similar lights, which were installed on the vehicles of leaders holding other key positions within the BMC, have also been removed, said officials.

Under Section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, state governments can grant permission for the use of red or amber beacons on official vehicles of certain VIPs, VVIPs and government officials. In December 2013, the Maharashtra government had pruned the list of posts entitled to use beacons and published a revised list in 2014 on the directive of the Supreme Court. The Mumbai mayor is not entitled to use any beacon as per the list published, though prior to it, the mayor’s car was allowed to use an amber beacon.