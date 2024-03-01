Blow to the RJD as another MLA crosses over to BJP

Patna: In a significant political development, another RJD MLA defected to the NDA on Friday. On the concluding day of ongoing budget session proceedings in the Bihar assembly, RJD MLA Bharat Bind sat on the sides of the ruling benches.

This marks the fifth RJD MLA to switch sides within a fortnight. Previously, three MLAs Siddhartha Saurabh and Murari Gautam from the Congress and Sangeeta Devi from the RJD had joined hands with the BJP.

The issue has raised the political temperature in Bihar. Earlier this month, three RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav joined the NDA during the floor test. In light of these events, there are speculations that a few more MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan may move to the ruling NDA.

The development comes as a major jolt to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who had earlier claimed that the opposition parties would “topple the BJP’s game in Bihar” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This also comes at a time when the RJD has been trying to mobilize its voters through his statewide “Jan Vishwas Yatra”. The RJD has also planned a massive rally in Patna on March 3, where top INDIA bloc leaders including Lalu Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others are expected to share the dais.

When asked why he chose the BJP, RJD MLA Bharat Bind said that he was inspired by the developmental work being done by the NDA. He said, “Everyone has their desire. This is the beauty of democracy”.

Murari Gautam, who recently defected to the BJP from the Congress, said that “those who are joining the BJP have been inspired by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. He said that many more Mahagathbandhan MLAs are in touch with the BJP leadership and may join the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“There are many leaders who are showing interest in joining the BJP and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his work for the development of the state. We also liked his policies for the backwards and Dalits”, Murari Gautam said.

According to reports, the Mahagathbandhan MLAs who have defected to the NDA are likely to contest assembly elections on BJP ticket during Bihar elections in 2025.

Sources said that the BJP is also trying to strengthen its organizational structure in constituencies where the RJD and Congress are strong.