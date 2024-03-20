Blow To Congress As Senior Leader Adhiraj Panigrahi Switches Over To BJD

Senior Congress leader and Khariar MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi on Wednesday joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ruling party in Odisha.

Panigrahi had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday evening.

“I joined the BJD today as I was inspired by the work culture of the party as well as the inspiring leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The CM has earned a name across the country for his good governance and for taking the state to new heights of development,” said Panigrahi.

Panigrahi was welcomed to the BJD by party’s organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das and senior leaders like Manas Mangaraj and Snehangini Chhuria.

Along with Panigrahi, 40 local Sarapanches, 34 Samiti Members and scores of Congress workers also joined the BJD.

“We are happy to welcome Adhiraja Panigrahi to our party fold. He is a strong leader and fighter. His joining the BJD would certainly strengthen our presence in Western Odisha,” said Pranab Prakash Dash.

With the resignation of Panigrahi, the strength of Congress in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly came down to eight.

On Tuesday, the lawmaker had sent his resignation letter to the President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Sarat Pattanayak.

“I would like to inform you that I am hereby tendering my resignation from all positions, including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, with immediate effect,” read his resignation letter.

However, he did not state the reason why he snapped the 25-year relationship with the grand old party.

Reacting to the development, OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak said, “Adhiraj Panigrahi’s resignation will have no impact whatsoever on our party. We have many potential candidates in Khariar and we will choose the best among them. Such defections happen on the eve of elections.”