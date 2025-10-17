Blood Plasma Loot Gang Busted, 6 Arrested In Bhopal

Bhopal: Police busted a gang involved in the theft of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) from the blood bank of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, by arresting its six members, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

According to the police, six accused in the theft case were arrested and 1,123 units of FFP, stolen from the AIIMS, Bhopal, were recovered from them.

The FFP is used in manufacturing of biomedical medicines.

Police investigation suggested that the gang has so far stolen 1,150 units of FFP from the blood bank of AIIMS, Bhopal, and sold them to two labs in Nashik and Aurangabad in Maharashtra at the rate of Rs 5,800 per unit.

The incident came to light when AIIMS, Bhopal, security officer Gyanendra Prasad lodged a complaint with the Bag Sewania police station here on September 29 regarding the theft of FFP from the blood bank of the premium medical facility.

Based on the statement of Dr Pratul Sinha, the blood bank in-charge, an FIR was registered against Ankit Kelkar, an outsourced employee, another suspect.

The interrogation of the outsource employee led to exposure of the gang, police said.