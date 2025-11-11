Blast Near Red Fort Triggers Panic in Old Delhi; Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib Unharmed

New Delhi: A powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station’s Gate No. 1 on Monday evening sent shockwaves through Old Delhi, leaving several people dead and many injured. The blast engulfed nearby vehicles in flames and shattered windows across the busy junction, plunging the historic area into chaos.

Initial reports sparked concern over possible damage to the nearby Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines, situated a few hundred metres from the blast site. Residents said the explosion cracked windows in nearby buildings and triggered panic, as people rushed out of homes and shops fearing further danger.

Authorities, however, have confirmed that the gurudwara sustained no structural damage and was not directly affected. Investigators have found no evidence suggesting that the religious site was targeted. Preliminary findings indicate the absence of a crater or shrapnel wounds among victims, suggesting that the nature of the explosion remains under investigation.

Emergency teams swiftly cordoned off the area, evacuating nearby establishments to ensure public safety. Senior police and forensic officials are closely examining the site to determine whether the blast was caused by a vehicle-borne explosive, a gas cylinder malfunction, or a mechanical failure.

Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib holds immense historical significance as it marks the martyrdom site of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in 1675. While the shrine remains physically unharmed, the emotional impact of a blast occurring so close to a sacred heritage site has deeply unsettled the local community.

As investigations continue, authorities have assured the public of a transparent probe and heightened security in the area. For now, while the gurudwara stands intact, the residents of Chandni Chowk continue to grapple with the psychological aftershocks of an incident that struck at the heart of Old Delhi’s heritage quarter.