The explosion, which occurred in Talwada village, prompted immediate action from local law enforcement. Upon receiving a call from the village sarpanch, a police team led by Talwada police, along with an additional superintendent of police, reached the scene. A Quick Response Team (QRT), forensic experts, and the Bomb Disposal Squad were also deployed to examine the site and assess the cause of the blast.

According to preliminary reports, gelatin sticks were used in the explosion. While officials have ruled out a larger security threat at this stage, they are thoroughly investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity or disputes among locals. Authorities are also questioning the arrested individuals to ascertain their exact role in the incident.

Local residents were startled by the explosion, which caused minor structural damage in the vicinity. Police have urged the public to remain calm while assuring them that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, forensic teams are analysing evidence from the blast site, and further arrests may follow based on their findings. The Maharashtra police have intensified security measures in the region to prevent any escalation of tensions.