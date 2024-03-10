Blast Affected Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens Under More Vigilant Eyes In Bengaluru

After remaining shut for public since March 1 this year owing to twin low-intensity bomb blasts leaving 10 injured, The Rameshwaram Cafe at Whitefield of Bengaluru city on Saturday was re-opened for public under police vigil, more surveillance cameras, observers and a metal detector in place as per the suggestions offered by the police. On the day of reopening, people from various places thronged the Café to relish on the various types of menu.

After twin bombs exploded, police had sealed the place while sleuths of National Investigation Agency and National Security Guards had inspected the Cafe gathering details at the Cafe to nab the accused involved in the blasts. The blasts case is under investigation from NIA and also from Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru.

In a chat with Deccan Chronicle, Raghavendra Rao, Chief Executive Officer of The Rameshwaram Café said that Café was re-opened after permission from the police officials and as per their suggestions, 20 additional high resolution cameras have been installed at the Café to monitor the customers visiting it and the more cameras have been installed to the existing 35 cameras already in place at the Café.

Apart from stepping-up surveillance cameras, Rao, said to have deployed two observers in two shifts, will be at work at the Café to monitor movements of the customers, crowd management and associated activities at the Café while metal detectors at the entrance of the Cafe will check visitors before they make it into the Café.

About 10 policemen from the jurisdictional police station have been kept to guard the Café, Rao said and stated that the HAL police, the jurisdictional police, have expressed satisfaction over the enhanced security arrangements at the Café.

Regarding the mood of the labourers working at his eatery, Rao said, 180 of them worked at the Cafe prior to the blasts and all of them have resumed their work after it reopened on Saturday.

"In fact, our relationship has become much stronger after the blasts and we are more resolute to serve the customers again with the same amount of zeal," the CEO of the Cafe said.

Rao said on the reopening day, the Café reported visitors from various places of the State such as Mysuru and some customers had also come to the Cafe from villages and all of them have assured their support to him. After performing puja, The Rameshwaram Café began the re-opening by singing the national anthem and Rao said from now on services at the Café will go as usual.