Blackbuck Census Begins in Odisha’s Ganjam District

Bhubaneswar: The annual blackbuck census commenced on Thursday in the Asika forest range under the South Ghumusar forest division in Odisha’s Ganjam district, forest officials said.

The enumeration exercise is being carried out across Jagati Padia and adjoining areas to assess the population of the protected antelope species and aid future conservation planning. The census began at 7 a.m. with enhanced monitoring measures in place this year.

Officials said the blackbuck census in the region was first initiated in 2011. While the exercise was earlier conducted biennially, it has been undertaken annually since last year following a steady increase in the blackbuck population, making regular monitoring necessary.

A total of 28 teams have been deployed for the exercise, with the Berhampur Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and the Asika Ranger directly supervising the operation. Each team comprises a wildlife expert, a local resident and a student to ensure accuracy, field expertise and community participation.

The census is being conducted across four identified zones, covering 70 units in total. Blackbucks are being identified based on colour, with black-coated animals recorded as males and brown-coated ones as females.

Officials said multiple methods, including drone surveillance, are being used to track the animals. The use of drones has helped in effective monitoring and documentation, which will support long-term conservation efforts in the region.