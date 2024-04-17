Hyderabad: The residents of Nandinagar in Banjara Hills were gripped in fear after they spotted lemon, a doll, vermillion and turmeric powder in an open plot close to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s house on Tuesday afternoon.

The combination of such materials is generally used to perform black magic rituals. A passerby, P. Yadamma, who spotted the material informed the residents.

Dozens of people gathered at the site and one of them informed Banjara Hills police. Police along with a Clues team rushed to the scene, they sealed it off. The Clues team took photographs and collected the samples and sent them for forensic examination.

Police suspect that someone might have performed black magic as the area is isolated. Police are making efforts to identify the miscreants.