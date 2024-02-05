BJP's Tarun Chugh Urges Public Referendum on Modi's Decade, Launches 'Go To Villages' Campaign

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, party in-charge of Telangana state, on Monday called on the people to take the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a referendum on the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance in the last decade.

He was speaking at the launch of the party’s "Go To Villages" campaign and said that Modi's message of people's welfare should touch the last person in the queue.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar as a part of the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana to prepare the cadre for the elections, Chugh said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Jodi Yatra was a flop. He said I.N.D.I.A bloc partners were distancing themselves and named Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar of Bihar and Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal.

On state affairs, he said the family of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had looted Telangana for ten years, and the Congress was doing the same now. He claimed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was funding the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

Chugh said that in Karnataka the Congress had removed a saffron flag with an image of Lord Hanuman atop a 108-ft flag pole erected with crowdfunding from the villagers. “What right does the government have to remove a Hindu flag,” he said.