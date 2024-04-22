BJP's Mukesh Dalal elects unopposed from Surat

Gujarat: BJP's Mukesh Dalal on Monday got elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray, the party's Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil said on Monday.



“Surat has presented the first Lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed,” Paatil posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On the last day of withdrawal of the nomination forms on Monday, as many as eight candidates, mostly Independents and Pyarelal Bharti of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), withdrew their papers.

Notably, the candidature of Congress Nilesh Kumbhani from Surat seat was rejected on Sunday after the district returning officer prima facie found discrepancies in the signature of the proposers.

The nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress' substitute candidate from Surat, was also invalidated.