BJP’s Manifesto is Based on ‘opinion’ of One Crore People

Kakinada: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has claimed that the party prepared its manifesto by taking opinions from nearly one crore people and “it would help the country have faster development.”

She told the media at Rajamahendravaram on Monday that the manifesto aimed at “Samrudda Bharat’’ and “Surakshit Bharat’’ and paid attention to 24 sectors and 10 prominent issues.

“The manifesto would make India the third economic force in the world and give priority to women, youth, farmers and senior citizens. The manifesto plans would be taken to the village level and we will explain these to the people. The BJP is having the capacity to implement the manifesto for the interests of the people,” she claimed.

Purandeswari said that “the sankalp patra’’ (manifesto) would give a boost to the 12 crore of unorganised sectors and small and middle businessmen and the Scheduled Caste people living in hill areas.’’

She said welfare, ease of living, global-level manufacturing, world class infrastructure facilities, cultural development, satellite townships, good governance, technology development, a stable Bharat and other aims are being given priority in the manifesto.

The BJP-led NDA government had already given priority to “Make In India’’ and now it gives priority to the manufacturing sector, she claimed.

Speaking about roads development, she said that previously, the roads used to be laid by 12 km to 23 km per day, but now, 28 km to 30 km of roads are being developed per day.

The railway tracks are being constructed to a stretch of 14 km per day and the free ration would continue to 80 crore people for the coming five years. The old persons above age 70 would get free treatment for up to `5 lakh. To curb cyber crime, the BJP government would take several steps, she added.