BJP's K Vishweshwar Reddy Advocates Modi's Inclusive Development Agenda

Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate for Chevella Parliamentary constituency, addressing a public meeting in Tandur Constituency said, the Bharatiya Janata Party adheres to an ideology rooted in prioritizing the nation's interests above all else. Prime Minister Modi is diligently working towards advancing the nation's economic status, aiming to uplift every Indian citizen and foster prosperity throughout the country. He staunchly opposes vote bank politics, prioritizing the overarching development of the nation over mere electoral victories and aspirations for power, unlike those driven solely by personal ambitions and with little regard for the welfare of the people.

In the past, the government and politicians prioritized the interests of the wealthy, resulting in further enrichment of the affluent class. Previously, banks predominantly extended loans to the financially privileged, enabling them to amass greater wealth, as exemplified by cases like Vijay Mallya who absconded abroad with borrowed funds. Modi's initiatives have democratized access to bank loans, extending financial opportunities to those who were previously marginalized or underserved. Under Modi's leadership, the underprivileged sections of the society are witnessing tangible improvements in their lives, marking a significant shift towards inclusive development. Modi empathizes with the struggles of the impoverished, drawing from his own humble beginnings and personal experiences. We in the BJP are committed to facilitating loans to support the enhancement of your businesses and livelihoods, empowering you to thrive and prosper, you don’t even need our help to fetch bank loans. Unlike under the previous government’s when you needed recommendations of MP, MLA, to get loans, now under Modi government you can approach the banks directly and they will disburse loans to poor, without any hindrance.

Despite all the good work Modi is doing for the country, both the previous and current Telangana Governments have been accusing Modi government of not doing anything for the people of Telangana, usurping the credit for all that Modi is doing, as theirs, be it Rs 1 rice scheme, 5 kgs rice after Corona, MSP for farmers, Rs 2400 subsidy on urea. All these were done by Modi, the only thing the earlier Chief Minister did was constructing Kaleshwaram dam and leaving an empty bowl in the new chief minister’s hand. Even Sarpanchs were provided with the funds by Modi, he sent the money to earlier CM, but half of the money sanctioned by Modi got siphoned off by people in between.

The new government, despite knowing that the treasury is empty, is promising Rs 2500 to women, has anyone got it, similarly pension of Rs 4000, unemployed batta of Rs 4000, for farmers the CM said Rs 10000 from Rythu Bandhu is not sufficient and will give Rs 15000, first of all you are in no state to give Rs 10000, where will you give 15000 from. They are promising impossible schemes and asking for votes, they are just deceiving people as these schemes can’t be implemented.

There is no competition for Modi and BJP, because BJP alone fulfils the promises made and the entire country trusts BJP and Modi. Modi will return as Prime Minister and continue all the schemes benefitting the poor. In Chevella too we need a BJP MP to get all the central schemes implemented by BJP like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and many such schemes benefitting the poor, to reach the people of Chevella. Everyone wants Modi to come back, but some don’t know the symbol to vote for Modi, remember Lotus is the symbol for which you need to vote to get back Modi.



