K Laxman Seeks Inclusion of 32 OBC Castes From AP & Telangana in Central List
"These communities, despite their social, educational and economic backwardness, are not treated as OBCs by the Union government for central government jobs and educational institutions, even though they figure in the respective state OBC lists," Laxman said.
New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Monday urged the government to include 27 castes from Telangana and five castes from Andhra Pradesh in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, so they can avail reservation benefits in public appointments, employment and educational institutions under the Union government
. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Laxman said there has been a long-standing demand for the inclusion of several OBC communities from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the central OBC list.
He said the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has already recommended the inclusion of 27 castes from Telangana and five from Andhra Pradesh in the central list.
"These communities, despite their social, educational and economic backwardness, are not treated as OBCs by the Union government for central government jobs and educational institutions, even though they figure in the respective state OBC lists," Laxman said.
He noted that while these communities receive their due share of reservation at the state level, they remain ineligible for the 27 per cent OBC reservation in education recently introduced by the Centre for the first time. Laxman urged the government to act on the long-pending NCBC recommendations at the earliest and extend reservation benefits in public appointments, employment, and central educational institutions to these communities.
"I am confident that the Modi government will look into the matter sympathetically and on humanitarian grounds and take all necessary steps to fulfil the mandate of the Constitution and respond to the aspirations of these deserving communities," he said.
( Source : PTI )
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