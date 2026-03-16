K Laxman Seeks Inclusion of 32 OBC Castes From AP & Telangana in Central List

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Monday urged the government to include 27 castes from Telangana and five castes from Andhra Pradesh in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, so they can avail reservation benefits in public appointments, employment and educational institutions under the Union government

. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Laxman said there has been a long-standing demand for the inclusion of several OBC communities from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the central OBC list.