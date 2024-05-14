BJP's Bandi Sanjay Flouts Traffic Rules

Hyderabad:Karimnagar BJP MP candidate, Bandi Sanjay, was seen blatant disregarding for traffic rules while taking a break from poll activities. The vehicle he was riding did not have a number plate, but neither Bandi Sanjay nor his nephew were wearing helmets, a mandatory safety measure as per the traffic rules.



Interestingly, it wasn’t just Bandi Sanjay and his nephew who were flouting the rules. Several other individuals, part of Bandi Sanjay’s supporters, were also seen riding without helmets. This act of negligence towards road safety has raised eyebrows among the public and authorities alike.





Bandi Anna riding a Bandi without wearing a helmet



Karimnagar BJP MP candidate @bandisanjay_bjp enjoying the break from poll activity with his nephew in Karimnagar on scooter ride. Not only Bandi Sanjay , but also look at the others behind him none of them have helmets.



The incident brings to fore about the responsibility public figures hold in setting the right example for the public, especially when it comes to abiding by laws and regulations. Road safety rules are not optional and apply to everyone, regardless of their social or political standing.

