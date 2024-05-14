Top
Home » Nation

BJP's Bandi Sanjay Flouts Traffic Rules

Nation
DC Correspondent
14 May 2024 2:55 PM GMT
BJPs Bandi Sanjay Flouts Traffic Rules
x
Karimnagar BJP MP candidate, Bandi Sanjay, was seen blatant disregarding for traffic rules while taking a break from poll activities. Pic credit(X)

Hyderabad:Karimnagar BJP MP candidate, Bandi Sanjay, was seen blatant disregarding for traffic rules while taking a break from poll activities. The vehicle he was riding did not have a number plate, but neither Bandi Sanjay nor his nephew were wearing helmets, a mandatory safety measure as per the traffic rules.

Interestingly, it wasn’t just Bandi Sanjay and his nephew who were flouting the rules. Several other individuals, part of Bandi Sanjay’s supporters, were also seen riding without helmets. This act of negligence towards road safety has raised eyebrows among the public and authorities alike.


The incident brings to fore about the responsibility public figures hold in setting the right example for the public, especially when it comes to abiding by laws and regulations. Road safety rules are not optional and apply to everyone, regardless of their social or political standing.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bandi Sanjay Flouts Traffic Rules Bandi Sanjay 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick