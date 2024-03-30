BJP will Win Around 300 Seats: Analyst Sutanu Guru

: C-Voter Research Foundation director Sutanu Guru said that he found Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity intact in almost all regions and states during his country-wide study tour.Taking part in an interactive session on his `India to Bharat’ journey, wherein he engaged with people to know their thoughts, Guru said that the BJP claim of victory in 400 seats was unlikely and the party may win around 300 seats.The Congress was strong in almost all the states and the talk of its gradual death was completely wrong. “The people have more respect for Sonia Gandhi and wish her to contest from her traditional Rae Bareli seat, where her win is assured,” he said.Guru said he also saw a big change whereby a large number Hindu community members were feeling proud of their religion and had become more assertive of their rights and demands. On the other, the Muslims are found unhappy over their shrinking share in politics.Muslim politicians used to enjoy veto power till 2014 which has been reduced after the BJP came to power, he said. A large number of Muslims had benefitted from Central government schemes like Jan Dhan, Ujwala and Mudra schemes, Guru said.After Modi came to power, the aspiration levels of youngsters had increased, he noted. The youth were looking at bigger goals, their restlessness had increased and it may benefit the nation, he said.Satya Prasad from the National Science Hub, a science magazine, and noted journalist Raka Sudhakar took part in the meeting.