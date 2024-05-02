BJP Will Never Remove Reservation Asserts Amit Shah In Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated that BJP would neither remove reservation for SC, ST and OBC nor would it allow Congress to do so.

Addressing an election rally at Katghora under Korba Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah said that Congress believed in only one ‘mantra’- ‘speak a lie loudly and repeat it again and again’.

“They (Congress) say if (PM Narendra) Modi ji gets a third term as PM, he will remove reservation. They circulated my fake video. We have been in power for ten years. Modi ji did not scrap reservation nor will he do it”, he said.

In an indirect dig at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for saying that BJP would do away with reservation system, if voted to power in the general elections, Mr Shah said that “I have a piece advice for Mr Kharge that he should not speak lies for a family as eventually he will be blamed for the loss of Congress in the Lok Sabha elections”.

He added that “Kharge ji, you don’t know they (Nehru-Gandhi family) do not belong to anyone... As the Congress will suffer defeat on June four, the brother-sister duo will remain safe, but 80-year-old Kharge ji will be blamed”.

Mr Shah said that the Prime Minister used the majority to scrap Article 370 and triple talaq, and for construction of Ram temple and introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mr Modi eliminated terrorism and Naxalism.

“Neither shall we remove reservation nor allow Congress to do so. It is a guarantee of Modi ji”, he asserted.

Mr Shah said that in his third term as PM, Mr Modi would root out Naxalism in Chhattisgarh.

He said that the previous Bhupesh Baghel government had encouraged Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and that’s why although Maoism was eliminated elsewhere in the country by the PM, it remained in Chhattisgarh.

He said that 95 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in the state four months ago.

“Congress has been nurturing terrorism and Naxalism in the country for years to win the elections”, he said.

Mr Shah accused the Congress of spurning the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 for fear of losing its vote bank.

Mr Shah claimed that BJP has already scored a century (of seats) in the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls in the country.

The Union minister said that he was confident that BJP would cross 400 mark in the general elections.