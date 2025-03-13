BJP will hold 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan' events across India between March 22 and March 30

New Delhi:Eyes on the Bihar polls due in October-November, the BJP will be holding the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan" events across the country between March 22 and March 30. The events will highlight the state's contribution to India's culture, evoke the “Bihari pride” and seek cooperation of “pravasis” (migrants) in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan programmes will be held in all major towns and areas where migrants from Bihar have settled. For the successful conduct of the series of events, the BJP central leadership has directed the formation of a "state team" and "programme team" for every event. The saffron party has entrusted its national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam with the responsibilities of coordination between its Bihar and other state units.

“At the programmes and speeches, Bihar's contribution to Indian culture, history and the NDA government's achievements will be explained to people,” a party leader said, adding that a detailed discussion will be held on Bihar and pravasis' cooperation in the upcoming Assembly Election.

Mentioning that people of Bihar are residing or working in every state and they are contributing to the growth story of the country, another senior BJP leader told this newspaper that the migrants from Bihar have held on to their Bihari identity strongly and the party will only try to speak about it and seek their support.

“We seek the help of pravasi Biharis in winning the support of their family, friends and relatives in Bihar in the elections. This election will be all about Bihar and its ‘samman’, which is always hurt by the Oppostion political parties,” a party functionary said.

Sources claimed that while stepping up the social engineering, the BJP has planned to reach out to the huge Bihari pravasi community, which is connected with one thread of its identity, pride and culture.

As per the plan, each event will include speeches, felicitation of achievers from local and the pravasi Bihari society, cultural programmes and 'sahabhoj' (community feast).

“Our party leaders from Bihar will participate in the programmes. Local leaders and elders from the society will also attend the programmes. Cultural events will include local and Bihar cultural programmes. The sahabhoj will include local and Bihari cuisine,” a saffron party leader said.

Exhibitions showcasing Bihar's culture, history, places of interest and developmental aspects will also be organised. The BJP plans to ensure attendance of a minimum of 1,000 delegates and have representation from all concerned associations at each of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan events.

The NDA is eyeing yet another term for the alliance in Bihar. The BJP-led alliance is targeting to win over 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly that is going to the polls by the end of the year.