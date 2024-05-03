BJP will get double digit MP seats in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP State president G Kishan Reddy here on Friday exuded confidence that the party would win double digit seats this time during Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing leaders after welcoming IT Companies owners and employees at the State party office, he said the graph of BJP was increasing significantly every day and unable to digest it the Congress leaders launched a false campaign against the BJP.

The BJP would win a majority of seats in Telangana because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Tsunami’ across the country.

The BRS has become helpless even before the completion of Lok Sabha elections while the Congress leaders were unable to visit the villages to do campaigning because of their failure to fulfill their promises given during the Assembly elections in 2023, he said.

Kishan Reddy alleged the people in villages were facing acute shortage of water and power supply. “Congress means cheating, deceiving and dynasty politics and it proved in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The same thing is repeating in Telangana,” he said.

Referring to the Congress leaders ‘Donkey Egg’ campaign against the BJP, Kishan Reddy woundered whether the party changed its election symbol - ‘Hand’ to ‘Donkey Egg’. To cover up their failures in implementing half dozen guarantees promised during Assembly elections, the Congress was indulging in mud-slinging against the BJP.

However, the people were observing everything to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress in the elections, he added.