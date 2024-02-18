BJP will Form Next Govt in Odisha, Claims Party Chief Manmhoan Samal

Bhubaneswar: The president of Odisha state unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manmohan Samal on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the state because of the rising popularity of the party and the governance failure of the Naveen Patnaik administration.

Samal even went on to claim that he was fully convinced that 2024 general elections in the state would be a lopsided affair in favour of the BJP.“The BJP will form the next government in Odisha by unexpected numbers. The Narendra Modi government is certainly giving priority to Odisha in the upcoming elections. There will be a lopsided contest in favour of the BJP in the upcoming elections. If we win 21 out of 21 seats in the Lok Sabha election, there is nothing to be surprised about. We also get the required number of assembly seats to form the next government in the state. Our winning margin will be very impressive,” said Samal.The BJP won 8 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 23 of the 147 assembly seats in the 2019 elections.Samal informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to visit Odisha after February 28.“The PM visited Odisha on February 3. He is most likely to visit the state again after February 28. The exact date will be informed later,” he added.On the BJP setting a target of getting 370 Lok Sabha seats, Samal said, “In fact, 370 is an attractive number for us and we are working hard to achieve the target of 370 seats. We will cross 400 seats along with NDA this time. It is our aim and the situation is conducive in the country to reach the target. Whoever fights with the BJP will fight defensively. People want to vote for BJP, hence we will cross the number,” said Samal on the sidelines of BJP’s National Convention held in New Delhi on Sunday.