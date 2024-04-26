BJP will End Quota for Muslims: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress did gross injustice to Backward Class communities in the state by cutting their quota and extending the same to Muslims. The High Court gave its verdict twice against providing reservations on the religious basis but the Congress approached the apex court and got a stay, said BJP state unit president G. Kishan Reddy.

Terming the Indian National Congress (INC) as Italy National Congress, Reddy said that by such acts, the Congress did great injustice to BC communities in the education, employment and political spheres.Claiming that his party will end Muslim reservation, Reddy asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to come clear on what basis his party had brought Muslim reservations. Giving an example of how BCs were denied a fair share in GHMC elections, Reddy pointed out that on the basis of population, BCs were entitled to reservation in 50 corporators posts from among 150 wards in the corporation. But non-BCs, mainly Muslims from the Majlis party, BRS and Congress have been taking away 31 seats from the BC quota in GHMC alone, he pointed out and asked Revanth Reddy to remove Muslim reservations if he was keen on the welfare of BCs.On Revanth Reddy’s charge that the BJP would put an end to reservations if voted to power, the Union minister said that people are not ready to believe such comments. He pointed out that on the contrary, the BJP government had created 10 per cent reservations for EBCs, poor Muslims, Christians and Hindus.Stating that the Congress had always insulted the constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the BJP leader said, “The Congress imposed the Jinnah constitution in Jammu and Kashmir for 73 years by imposing Article 370. It led to 42,000 deaths and forced the government to spend crores to maintain peace in the valley.”On the chargesheet released by the Congress, he said that the people have rejected the party having realised that it was hand in glove with foreign elements, separatists, corrupt persons and promotesfamily rule.“The Congress had humiliated former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. But the BJP respectfully decorated him with the Bharat Ratna”, he said.Kishan Reddy said that Revanth Reddy having realised the trouble that awaits him after the Lok Sabha elections results is trying to appease the Congress high command by forcing builders, contractors and others to deposit amounts in the AICC funds.