BJP Will Develop Amaravati as Andhra’s Capital: Rajnath

Vijayawada / Kakinada / Visakhapatnam: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed that Bharatiya Janata Party will develop Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh’s capital. In the same breath, he went on to declare that there are possibilities of BJP forming a poll alliance ahead of the elections in AP.

Incidentally, the BJP had organised a meeting of its core committee in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Several leaders raised the issue of AP’s capital, responding to which Rajnath Singh recalled that earlier, BJP had passed a resolution in support of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

"BJP is still sticking to the same. We will develop Amaravati as AP’s capital city,” the defence minister underlined. He expressed the hope that BJP will come to power on its own in AP in 2029.

The core committee meeting went on for two hours, wherein party leaders discussed poll-related issues, election strategies, and development and welfare topics. Rajnath accused Jagan Mohan Reddy government of promoting central government schemes as projects of his own government.

Addressing a public meeting in Eluru on Tuesday, the defence minister declared that the Union government is ready to allocate ₹50,000 crore for completion of the Polavaram Project. “But inefficient state governments will not be able to complete this project. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already declared that BJP government will come to power in the state and complete the Polavaram project,” he pointed out.

Speaking in Visakhapatnam at a Bharat Rising Elite meet, Rajnath Singh accused the Opposition parties of deliberately stoking tensions between northern and southern states by portraying the BJP as solely favouring the north. He countered this narrative by pointing out BJP's extensive presence and governance across various regions, including the east, west, and southern states like Karnataka. Rajnath Singh emphasised that the BJP's objective is to harness the diverse strengths of different regions and strengthen the nation as a whole.

The defence minister reiterated BJP's vision for the nation's progress, distinguishing the party from others by highlighting its focus on long-term governance, rather than short-term political gains. He praised Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and lauded India's rising prominence on the global stage under Modi's guidance, asserting that India has emerged as a formidable global power in the 21st century.

Refuting allegations of BJP's communalism, Rajnath Singh emphasised the party's commitment of doing justice to all citizens, citing significant milestones, such as the scrapping of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, and the construction of the Ram Mandir. He also showcased the BJP government's successful endeavours, including swift evacuation of stranded students from Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the rescue of ex-service officers trapped in Qatar.

In his concluding remarks, the senior BJP leader asked opposition parties to refrain from engaging in divisive politics. He emphasised BJP's inclusive and secular credentials, reaffirming the party's unwavering commitment to development and progress for all segments of the society.