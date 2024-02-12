BJP Wants CBI Probe into Kaleshwaram Project, Raps BRS and Congress

Hyderabad: The BJP, giving its two pennies’ worth in the Assembly over the handover of irrigation projects to the KRMB, called for a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and the Medigadda barrage collapse.

Participating in the debate on Krishna water, the BJP asked the Congress how it would prevent the diversion of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh, in the absence of KRMB control of projects.BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy accused both Congress and the BRS of “enacting dramas” to mislead the people of Telangana on irrigation projects.Reddy said there were 18 outlets in Nagarjunasagar dam and 12 outlets in Srisailam dam, across both Telangana and AP, which KRBM has proposed to take over.“Fourteen outlets are in the jurisdiction of AP. If AP diverts Krishna water from these outlets, how will the Telangana government prevent it? We can't enter AP jurisdiction and stop those outlets. For this reason, the Central government has proposed KRMB to take over these projects to prevent water disputes between Telugu states,” Maheshwar Reddy said.Alleging huge corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, the BJP MLA sought to know why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hadn’t called for a CBI probe yet.“As Opposition leader, Revanth Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram issue after Medigadda barrage developed cracks. After he became CM, why is he not writing to the Centre seeking a CBI probe? The BJP government at the Centre is ready to order CBI probe if Telangana government makes a request, but there is no response from the Congress government. I doubt whether the Congress sincerely wants an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project? Do they want the culprits to be punished or not?” Maheshwar Reddy said.