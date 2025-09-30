BJP Veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies at 94

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed way at 94 on Tuesday morning, the party said.

He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days.

"With deep sorrow, we have to inform that senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away this morning," Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

His life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. Since the days of Jan Sangh, he worked tirelessly to expand the ideology of the Sangh in Delhi, Sachdeva said.

"His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all BJP workers," he added.

Incidentally, Malhotra's passing away came a day after Delhi BJP received a permanent office at DDU Marg that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Malhotra has been a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi and was a prominent face of the party in the capital.

His body will be brought to his official Residence 21 Gurdwara Rakabganj Road around 8.45 am for mourners to pay last respects, the party said.