BJP Urges Bihar To Back ‘Tried And Tested’ NDA

New Delhi: Seeking a mandate for the “tried and tested” leadership of the NDA rather than “any new experimental politics,” the BJP on Wednesday hit out at the opposition Mahagathbandhan for making “unrealistic” poll promises. The party also cautioned voters in poll-bound Bihar against Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, citing alleged scams during the earlier Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi.

Taking a dig at what it called “intense infighting” within the Opposition bloc, the BJP said, “Those who are alleging irregularities in the voters’ list have yet to announce their own seat-sharing arrangements.”

Accusing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of trying to mislead voters through “unrealistic” promises, the BJP described his pledges as a “cruel joke” and questioned his “intentions,” saying his commitments would require funds far exceeding Bihar’s current budget.

“He has promised government jobs for one member of every family. Bihar’s population is around 13.5 crore, which translates to approximately 2.9 crore families. If each new employee earns an average of ₹75,000 per month, the annual salary expenditure would reach ₹29 lakh crore — whereas Bihar’s current budget stands at ₹3.17 lakh crore,” said BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi at a press conference at the party headquarters.

He urged Yadav to “stop fooling the people of Bihar — the land of Buddha.” Taking a swipe at the RJD leader, who faces corruption charges, Trivedi quipped, “When he said 10 to 20 lakh people will get jobs, he probably meant jobs for ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh — and if that’s not possible, he’ll take land instead.”

“Tejashwi ji, please stop mocking the people of Bihar. Your alliance and its politics have already become a joke,” he added.

Responding to Jan Suraaj Party’s allegation that its candidates were being threatened by senior BJP leaders, Trivedi said, “Those who have failed to build trust within their own party cannot expect to earn the trust of the people. The Jan Suraaj Party is trying to sell a ‘new idea,’ but the people of Delhi have already suffered from such experiments. There’s no space for any new political experiments — they can be detrimental.”

Referring to alleged scams during the AAP government’s tenure in Delhi, Trivedi said, “Those irregularities have been proven.” He added that under the leadership of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had entered politics opposing corruption and the Bofors scam, but later “set records in corruption” that led to his disqualification from contesting elections.

Trivedi said the people of Bihar “must realise that this is not the time for any new experiments.” He added, “They will show faith in the tried and tested leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — this is our firm belief.”

The BJP MP also highlighted several welfare measures introduced by the NDA government for women and girls, crediting them to the “methodical, consistent, and pragmatic approach” of PM Modi and the Bihar Chief Minister, and urged people to vote for the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.