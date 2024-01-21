Top
Home » Nation » Ram Mandir Inauguration Marks...

Ram Mandir Inauguration Marks Prelude to 2024 General Election Battle

Nation
sanjay basak
21 Jan 2024 4:02 PM GMT
Ram Mandir Inauguration Marks Prelude to 2024 General Election Battle
x
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Illimunated


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ayodhya Ram Mandir 2024 Lok Sabha elections BJP 
India Delhi New Delhi 
sanjay basak
About the Authorsanjay basak

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X