BJP TS In-charge Expresses Dismay at Tardy Campaigning in State

Hyderabad: BJP in-charge for Telangana Sunil Bansal reportedly expressed dissatisfaction at the sluggish pace of election campaign in the State, despite the party announcing its candidates much ahead of others.

Addressing a closed door meeting of state leaders at the party office here on Sunday, chaired by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Bansal said the party’s central leadership is also aware of the slow election campaign that is underway here.

Underlining the need for a perfect coordination of different wings of the party, Bansal urged the candidates to accelerate their efforts by engaging members from various ideological groups within the party. He also pointed out that the central leadership has hopes of impressive results in Telangana, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meetings in different corners of the state. Union home minister Amit Shah had interacted with booth-level presidents of the party. The senior leaders must prepare strategies to involve those at different levels to speed up the campaign, he said.

The party has sent two digital vans to each Lok Sabha segment, which are equipped with large LED screens to propagate the good work carried out by the Modi government.

Over 70,000 people in the state had directly benefited from the central schemes and the list with all details was given to leaders in the districts, Bansal said and asked the party leaders and workers to meet those families and take a selfie with them and forward the same to him.

The 15 LS candidates, legislators, district presidents and other state-level senior office- bearers of the party attended the meeting.

Earlier, Bansal and Kishan Reddy, the state unit chief, held one on one meetings with the party nominees for the Lok Sabha polls to elicit their issues and views.

Later briefing media persons, the BJP legislature party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said the meeting has set a target of getting 370 votes from each booth.

The meeting sent a message of `mera Booth – Majbhoot’ and asked booth-level leaders to work towards realising the dream.

Leaders in each Lok Sabha segment have been asked to conduct election management committee meetings at least once in three days to discuss the progress of the campaign and address the local issues.

The meeting called for celebration of the party’s foundation day (April 6) at each and every polling booth. This would be a platform to explain about the welfare schemes and development done by the Modi government in the last 10 years, Maheshwar Reddy said.