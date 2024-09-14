BJP to Launch 'Sewa Pakhwada' on PM Modi's Birthday

New Delhi:The BJP will be launching "sewa pakhwada" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. For the fortnight-long campaign that will end on October 2, the party has constituted a nine-member committee, headed by national general secretary Sunil Bansal to oversee the sewa pakhwada.

During the campaign, the BJP central leadership plans to organise events like blood donation camps, plantation drives, cleanliness drives in and around schools, free health camps for elderly women, events for children and also events to felicitate the participants of the recently concluded paralympics in Paris. The party has been holding sewa pakhwada to celebrate Mr Modi’s birthday every year since 2014.



An exhibition showcasing Mr Modi’s achievements, along with various competitions on themes like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, have also been asked to include in the 15-day-long celebrations. The BJP leaders have also been asked to hold the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign to encourage plantations. These events will be organised in all districts around the country.



Besides, the BJP has asked its leaders and cadres to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25 by engaging in booth-level events to recruit new members. The BJP launched a nation-wide membership drive on September 2. Mr Modi was the first member to renew his membership.



The BJP leaders have also been asked to promote the purchase of Khadi products. On October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the BJP leaders and workers have been asked to conduct cleanliness drives at statues, temples, parks, and public spaces.

The BJP leadership has asked its leaders and cadre to upload pictures and details of all the programmes on social media and the NaMo app, as well as send them to the party’s national headquarters.