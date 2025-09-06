BJP to Launch Nationwide Campaign to Publicise GST Reforms

New Delhi: The BJP will be reaching out to the people to apprise them about the latest GST reforms brought in by the Narendra Modi government through a nationwide campaign. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the GST rate cuts will not only benefit the common people but also boost India's economy.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a complete action plan regarding GST reforms. We have asked our units in the states and districts to inform the common people about the GST reforms," party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said while replying to a related query at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"We have planned to organise 'choupals' in every district (to apprise people of the GST reforms)," the BJP MP said, adding, "We have also prepared plans to organise programmes to inform traders about simplified GST." Baluni said the BJP was set to organise various programmes on the GST reforms at a "very large scale" across the country,

"Press conferences of our senior Union ministers, party national spokespersons and general secretaries will also be held in every state," he said adding that further details of the campaign will be shared soon.