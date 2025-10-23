BJP to contest 4 MMR polls in alliance with Shinde, Ajit

While the BJP is aiming to secure the mayoral post in the BMC, the senior leader said the party remains open to supporting a Shiv Sena candidate for the post if the political situation calls for it.

Around 65 former corporators of the BMC, including 45 from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), have joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction is expected to lay claim to these seats during seat-sharing negotiations with the BJP’s state leadership.

The BJP will leave it to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde to decide how he wants to contest Thane Municipal Corporation, which is his home turf. “TMC is a prestige election for Mr. Shinde. The possibility of alliance for the TMC election completely depends on how Mr. Shinde wants to manage it,” the BJP leader said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) comprises nine municipal corporations: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander (MBMC), and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to the senior BJP leader, if the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secures control of all nine civic bodies, it could significantly boost their prospects in the 2029 Assembly elections by strengthening their hold on around 60 MLA constituencies. “It is crucial for any political party aiming to win the Assembly to first establish control over local bodies,” he said.

According to sources within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, a consensus has been reached to allow the dominant party in each municipal corporation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to decide whether or not to forge local-level alliances for the upcoming civic elections.

“In Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the BJP is keen to contest independently. However, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik has approached the state BJP leadership to explore the possibility of an alliance. He has been asked to submit a formal proposal, after which discussions will be held,” said a source familiar with the development.

The BJP is also expected to take the lead in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), given its growing influence there. However, the party has decided not to contest the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena, a senior BJP leader confirmed.