BJP TN chief ridicules Revanth for comparing Telangana with Gujarat

In his quest to strengthen the BJP base in the southern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi elevated Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election as the Karimnagar Lok Sabha member, to the party’s national general secretary post; more so because Sanjay enjoys a special place in Modi’s heart, observed former IPS officer and BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai.





He was addressing a ‘yuva sammelan’ meeting, under the auspices of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in support of Sanjay at a private function hall in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Annamalai recalled that drawing inspiration from the ‘praja sangram’ padayatra undertaken by Bandi Sanjay, he also took out a padayatra in Tamil Nadu to strengthen the BJP from the grass-root level.

Unmindful and undeterred by the umpteen cases filed against him by the corrupt BRS government, which also sent him to jail, Sanjay spearheaded movements in support of the people, who hailed his gutsy fighting spirit.

Coming down heavily against the Congress government in the state, Annamalai alleged that the Congress had grabbed votes in the name of six guarantees and on coming to power it forgot to implement them. The state government has not given `2,500 to women, did not sanction`4,000 pension for the elderly nor did it give `five lakh ‘vidhyarti bharosa’ cards to students.

It is ridiculous that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is comparing Telangana state with Gujarat, is not cleaning river Musi like it was with regard to Sabarmati river in Gujarat, he said. In Tamil Nadu, the government sanctions compensation to farmers suffering from crop loss, but the Telangana state government has not been doing so when the farmers are in severe hardship, he said.

BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who described the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme as a useless one, never came to the rescue of farmers when he was the chief minister.

On his part, the ‘youth icon’ Sanjay managed to get funds to take up several developmental works in the Karimnagar parliamentary segment.

Sanjay must get 60 per cent vote share in the ensuing elections, which, he was confident, the Karimnagar voters would ensure, Annamalai said.