BJP Telangana President G Kishan Reddy Writes an Open Letter to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to a debate on funds allocated for the state by the UPA regime between 2004 and 2014 and the BJP-led NDA government between 2014 and 2024.



In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy said Revanth Reddy could list the failures, if any, of the BJP government at the Centre. Giving misleading statements to a create rift between different groups in society was very unfortunate, he said.

Making a strong objection to Revanth Reddy’s comment that the Modi government had given `gadida guddu’ (donkey’s egg) to the state, he listed out the funds and projects given by the Centre.

Kishan Reddy proposed the debate at Kodangal, Revanth Reddy's constituency, or Martyr’s Memorial in Hyderabad but said the Chief Minister should use dignified language.







