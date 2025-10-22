BJP Steps Up Induction Drive Ahead Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Mumbai: As local body elections draw closer in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up efforts to strengthen its base by inducting leaders from rival parties — including those from the alliance partners. This is expected to strain the Mahayuti alliance, particularly with the BJP poised to induct three former MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The move could deal a significant blow to the NCP’s organisational strength ahead of the polls.

In a bid to contain the potential fallout, Maharashtra agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne convened a meeting with NCP office-bearers to reinforce party unity and prevent internal defections.

Meanwhile, former Congress legislator Dilip Mane is also expected to join the BJP. However, his anticipated induction has sparked protests within the party's Solapur district unit. Supporters of senior BJP leader and former minister Subhash Deshmukh have voiced strong opposition to Mr. Mane’s entry.

Last week, BJP leader and state rural development minister Jaykumar Gore met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, accompanied by two to three former legislators and their supporters. According to BJP insiders, a total of five former MLAs are expected to join the party after Diwali. The names include Rajan Patil and Yashwant Mane (both from Mohol), Ranjit Shinde — son of Babanrao Shinde — from Madha, Deepak Salunkhe Patil from Sangola, and Dilip Mane from Solapur South.

Of these, the first three — Patil, Mane, and Shinde — are associated with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, while Salunkhe Patil belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Mane is a former Congress legislator.

The developments have triggered concern within the NCP camp. Sensing growing unrest in the party fold, Mr. Bharne convened an urgent meeting with party office-bearers at Tembhurni in Solapur. During the meeting, Bharne held detailed discussions with local leaders to assess the situation and formulate a strategy to prevent further defections.

Mr. Bharne sought to downplay the internal rift, saying that if there were any misunderstandings among party workers and leaders in Solapur, he and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar would work to resolve them. However, he also added that individual exits will not impact the party. “Even if Dattatraya Bharne leaves the NCP (Ajit Pawar), it will not make any difference to him,” he said.

However, striking a conciliatory tone soon after, he also added that they would meet and try to persuade the leaders who are unhappy and considering quitting the party. The NCP leader’s visit to Solapur is being viewed as part of the NCP’s “damage control” exercise aimed at containing the crisis before it escalates further.

Speaking with this newspaper, senior BJP leader and former cabinet minister Subhash Deshmukh said that there is a resentment in the party workers over the induction of some of the former “tainted" legislators ahead of local bodies election. He also said that the party should be strengthened but those who want to join the party should be asked to work for three to four years in the party before giving tickets to their supporters.

Interestingly, Mr. Deshmukh and Mr. Mane have long been political rivals in the Solapur South constituency. “These former MLAs are willing to join the BJP keeping in mind the upcoming municipal corporation and district council elections. If their supporters win more seats in these local body polls, they may insist on securing key positions such as the district council president’s post for their supporters, which could harm the BJP’s interests in the long run,” Mr. Deshmukh said.