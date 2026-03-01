BJP Starts Parivartan Jatra At 4 Seats In Wb; Shah, Rajnath, Shivraj, Fadnavis Here On Monda

KOLKATA: In a bid to pull votes in the West Bengal Assembly Election, BJP kickstarted its mass outreach campaign ‘Parivartan Jatra’ with the slogan of ‘Paltano Dorkar, Chai BJP Sarkar’ from four constituencies– Cooch Behar Dakshin in Coochbehar, Nabadwip in Nadia, Garbeta in West Midnapore and Kulti in Burdwan West– on Sunday.

While BJP president Nitin Nabin flagged off the Coochbehar rally, union health minister JP Nadda led the Nabadwip rally. Simultaneously union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Garbeta rally and union women and child development minister Annapurna Devi opened the Kulti rally.

All the four key leaders, along with state functionaries, came down heavily on the Trinamul Congress rule, accusing it of patronising infiltrators, corruption and lack of governance and religiously predicted at the top of their voice that their party has been all set to come to power in the state this time.

BJP will launch another five such rallies from five more seats on Monday. These will be led by union home minister Amit Shah at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas, defence minister Rajnath Singh at Amta in Howrah, Mr Nabin at Islampur in North Dinajpur, union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Hansan in Birbhum.

Mr Shah, who was earlier supposed to reach Kolkata on Sunday night, will land in the city on Monday morning and then travel to Raidighi to attend the event. The change in his schedule has delayed the start of his rally by a couple of hours. The nine rallies are expected to cover most of the 294 seats in the state.