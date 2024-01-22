BJP spreads rumours as Salem meet gave the jitters: CM Stalin

Chennai: Opponents of DMK’s ideology started resorting to their dirty game of spreading rumours like the one accusing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department of preventing the conduct of special temple rituals to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya once it dawned on them that they could never defeat the DMK after seeing the huge throng of youth at its Youth Conference at Salem on Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

In his epistle to party cadre on Monday, Stalin pointed out that the smear campaign was launched by BJP leaders occupying top positions through media outlets and social media channels even as the Youth Conference was going on, impelling HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu to come out with a categorical denial of the false charges from the conference venue itself.

BJP honchos across the nation, from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu, without any exemption, reveled in casting a slur on the DMK government, Stalin said mentioning the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose bluff was called on Monday morning itself with the Madras High Court condemning the attempt to disrupt the general peace of the State through falsehood.

Nirmala Sitharaman had alleged that the HR&CE department had banned the screening of videos during the singing of bhajans at the Kamatchiamman temple in Kanchipuram when the truth was that those who had sought permission for holding of the bhajans singing session had mentioned in their application that they would not be screening any videos, he said.

However the Union Finance Minister, in a pre-meditated bid to bring a bad name to the government, spread the lies, which prompted the High Court to aver that devotion was meant for happiness and peace and not for disrupting social harmony and warn of false propaganda having the potential to cause the disruption of law and order, he said.

It was regrettable that people holding responsible positions in the BJP government even cocked a snook at the Constitution itself while functioning as ‘WhatsApp Universities,’ spreading rumours and falsehoods, he said and referred to Governor R N Ravi’s post in his official social media account of ‘an all pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehension writ large on the faces’ of priests and staff of the Sri Kodandaramaswami temple in West Mambalam.

Ravi had given vent to his animosity against the DMK by stating that ‘While the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the temple premises exuded a sense of acute repression’ as his was a jaundiced view borne out of political expediency since the temple priests had duly denied any intimidation, the Chief Minister said.

Explaining that the real devout population of the State, who pursued spirituality as a personal freedom and for soul satisfaction, would worship God at one level and also admire Periyar E V Ramasamy and his teachings at another level and hence would respect people of other faiths, fostering communal amity, he said.

It was that communal harmony that BJP leaders at various levels wanted to disrupt but the High Court had given them a rap in the knuckles, which was a welcome thing, Stalin said, calling upon his party cadre to be focused on their political endeavor without getting swayed by the BJP’s rumours.