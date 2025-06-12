BJP Spokespersons Told to Uphold Principles, Values of Party

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met BJP national spokespersons and advised them to be guided by the party's principles and ideologies in their conduct. The Prime Minister, it is learnt, told the party spokespersons that they are the face of the ruling party, and therefore, they need to be well prepared before giving any statement or reacting to any issue.

During the meeting, the PM, it is learnt, advised the BJP spokespersons to remain grounded and humble in their conduct and to be well-informed on relevant issues, they added.

The "valuable advice" from the Prime Minister came amid BJP celebrations on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre. As part of the celebrations, senior party leaders, including Union ministers, have been holding press conferences across the nation, highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government.

During his interaction, Mr Modi, it is learnt, also advised the BJP members to avoid reacting to issues for which they are not asked by their designated in-charge. The BJP spokespersons were also asked to keep restraint and avoid reacting without doing proper homework on issues, which he said could end up in creating unnecessary controversy.

Mr Modi, sources said, also stressed countering any argument or allegation with facts, which he said is more purposeful. Sources said, during the interaction, he recalled his long experience as a leader in the BJP's organisation and his interactions with the media to offer suggestions to the spokespersons.

The Prime Minister, it is learnt, met the BJP spokespersons over breakfast, where he also told them to take care of their health in the wake of the heat wave.