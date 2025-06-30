BJP Slams Tejashwi’s Waqf Law Remark

NEW DELHI: Terming as “deeply unfortunate” the statement by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav that the Waqf law passed by Parliament will be “thrown into the dustbin” when the Opposition alliance comes to power in Bihar, the BJP on Monday said the INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is also a member, has mocked Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution by trying to turn it from a “secular document into a cleric’s script”.

The party said there is no word like “Waqf” in the Quran and is “a term created by mullahs and maulvis” as Islam “teaches to spend, to give, and not to hold or hoard”.

The BJP said if the INDIA alliance ever came to power, “though that’s not possible”, they will “throw Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution into the dustbin and impose Sharia law”, while recalling how the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case was overturned by the then Congress government even when it had a massive mandate.

The Bihar Assembly polls are due later this year and Muslims are considered as the core vote bank of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD.

The BJP accused the Opposition parties of seeking to turn the Constitution into a “Sharia script” and using the garb of “samajwaad” (socialism) to hide its “namazwaad”.

“Recently, we marked 50 years since the Emergency. It’s deeply unfortunate that just yesterday in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav stood in a public rally and said that Parliament’s passed law will be thrown into the dustbin. He said this about the law related to Waqf.

This clearly shows neither does he respect Parliament, nor the judiciary,” said BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. He also rejected the Opposition parties’ criticism of the Election Commission's special intensive review of electoral rolls, which has started from the poll-bound Bihar, to weed out ineligible voters, as born out of their “defeatist mindset” in the face of their inevitable loss.

The BJP leader said the Opposition parties want fake voters, while it is imperative to ensure that only eligible Indian citizens get to elect the government of their choice.

Alleging that the INDIA bloc wants to enforce Sharia provisions through the back door, Dr Trivedi cited states like Telangana and Karnataka, where reservations are given to Muslims “at the cost of quotas for Hindu OBCs, SCs and STs, and West Bengal is also trying to do it”.

“Samvidhan Bachao is merely a facade of these parties as their true face is ‘Sharia Lao’. If they are in power, they will add ‘namazwaad’ to the Constitution’s Preamble. They want to turn the Constitution into a Sharia script, but we will not allow it,” asserted Dr Trivedi.

The RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that the ruling NDA in Bihar was “on its way out”, and the new government in the state led by the Opposition alliance will “consign to the dustbin” the Waqf Act brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.