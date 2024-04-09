Hyderabad: Telangana BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar criticised the Congress for changing its poll symbol from the cow and calf to the hand, which he viewed as reflection of the party's appeasement politics. Prabhakar questioned the Congress' stance on various national issues, such as Article 370, the Uniform Civil Code, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleging opposition without valid reasons. He also labelled the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as a group of corrupt politicians, citing examples like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Trinamul Congress leader Mamata Banerjee distancing themselves from it.