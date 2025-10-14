BJP Set to Field Jay Dholakia for Nuapada Bypoll; CM Majhi to Lead Nomination Rally

Nuapada (Odisha): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to nominate Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, as its candidate for the high-stakes Nuapada assembly by-election, marking the first major electoral test for the Mohan Charan Majhi government since it assumed power in Odisha earlier this year.

According to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, the formal announcement is expected shortly, even as preparations are underway for a grand show of strength on Thursday when Dholakia is slated to file his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Majhi.

“We are confident of a resounding victory — the margin will exceed 50,000 votes,” Kumar asserted, projecting a sweep for the BJP amid what he described as a “fractured opposition.”

The bypoll, scheduled for November 11, was necessitated following the death of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. The late leader’s passing has created both an emotional and political vacuum in the constituency, long considered a BJD stronghold.

If confirmed, Jay Dholakia’s candidature could prove strategically significant for the BJP, which has been seeking to consolidate its base in western Odisha — a region that has become politically volatile after the saffron party’s strong showing in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Party sources said the nomination rally will feature an extensive roadshow led by Chief Minister Majhi, flanked by senior ministers, MPs, and MLAs. The event is expected to witness a large-scale political defection, with over 2,000 workers from the BJD and Congress set to join the BJP fold, according to Kumar.

While the BJP is gearing up for an aggressive campaign, the main opposition BJD is yet to finalise its candidate. The regional party faces the twin challenges of candidate selection and combating the ruling BJP is trying to wrest the seat from the party. The Congress, the second major opposition in the state, has already started vigorous campaign in the constituency for the party candidate Ghasiram Majhi. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das, who is spearheading the campaign, has exuded confidence of winning the seat.

With political temperature rising, security forces have intensified patrolling and begun flag marches in sensitive areas, especially in 47 booths identified as Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected. Polling in these booths will close an hour earlier, at 4 pm, as per the Election Commission notification.

According to the Commission’s schedule, nominations will be accepted until October 20, scrutiny will take place on October 22, and withdrawals will be permitted until October 24. Counting of votes is slated for November 14, and the election process will conclude by November 16.

The Nuapada bypoll is poised to serve as a litmus test for all three major political forces in Odisha — for the BJP, a test of its new-found dominance; for the BJD, a chance to reclaim lost ground; and for the Congress, an opportunity to prove its relevance in the state’s fast-polarising political landscape.