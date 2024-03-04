BJP Responds To Opposition’s No Family Jibe Through “Modi Ka Pariwar” On Social Media

BJP leadership today hit back at the opposition’s Modi has no family jibe by adding “Modi Ka Pariwar” on their Social Media bio. All the prominent leaders of the party added “Modi Ka Pariwar” to their names on X platform.

RJD leader Lalu Yadav had earlier made a remark that if Modi does not have a family what can I do about it. Addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s Adilabad today, PM Modi hit back at the opposition for this jibe. He told the public that opposition parties have been targeting me for not having a family but I consider the whole country my family. Today the whole country has been saying that it is Modi’s family. After this, senior BJP leadership including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mansukh Mandaviya, Kishan Reddy, Sarbananda Sonowal added “Modi Ka Pariwar” to their X handles.

PM Modi and the BJP have been relentlessly targeting dynasty politics which prompted RJD leader Lalu Yadav to comment that if PM Modi does not have family what can he (Lalu Yadav) do about it. And PM Modi and BJP true to their style, picked up the same to come up with a campaign to convert a jibe/insult into a catchy social media campaign on the lines of “Chaiwala” in 2014 and “Main Bhi Chowkidaar” in 2019.